SALISBURY, Md. - The Maryland Attorney General has announced that the Consumer Protection Division has reached a settlement with a now-defunct hearing aid seller.
According to the Attorney General, the settlement came as a result of an investigation into A&J Hearing Aid Sales, Inc., d/b/a/ Audio Advantage Hearing Aid Center. Audio Advantage Hearing Aid Center, which was on Milford Street in Salisbury before it closed in 2021. Before the closure, they say the company failed to give out the products customers paid for and did not issue refunds in a timely manner.
The settlement prevents the company and its former owner from selling anything the don't expect to deliver within a reasonable time, says the Attorney General. It also says that the owner must pay refunds to any customer who has not already received one for items they purchased.
“This settlement requires Audio Advantage to pay any customers who are still owed refunds for purchased hearing aids that were not provided,” said Attorney General Brown. “When businesses navigate challenges, consumers should be shielded from undue consequences. Our Consumer Protection Division plays a pivotal role in promoting fairness and safeguarding Marylanders in receiving vital health-related goods and services to improve their quality of life.”
The Attorney General says that consumers who are owed refunds from Audio Advantage may call the Consumer Protection hotline at 410-528-8662 or 888-743-0023 (toll-free).