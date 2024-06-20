MARYLAND- To mitigate the impact of high temperatures on striped bass mortality, the Maryland Department of Natural Resources launched a new advisory campaign. The campaign provides a color-coded recommendation system for anglers. It can give fishing condition forecasts up to seven days in advance. The agency says that daily advisories will be issued from mid-June until Labor Day based on temperature forecasts, guiding anglers on the best practices to ensure the fish's survival.
According to the agency, advisories use the National Weather Service's data from Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport. The system includes three levels:
- Red for temperatures 95 degrees or higher. This advises against fishing after 10 a.m.
- Yellow for temperatures between 90 to 94 degrees. This recommends extreme care and keeping fish in the water during catch-and-release.
- Green for normal conditions. This encourages proper catch-and-release practices.
These advisories will be visibly signaled by flags at state parks with boating facilities. By following these guidelines, MDNR says anglers can help protect the larger striped bass, which are most vulnerable to high temperatures and low oxygen levels.