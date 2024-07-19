MARYLAND- The Maryland Natural Resources Police have reported improved boating safety during this year's Fourth of July weekend. Known as the biggest boating holiday of the year, the state announced that no boating deaths were recorded. This marks progress compared to previous years. The agency says that enhanced safety measures played a role including, "Operation Dry Water," a dedicated enforcement period to ensure safe and responsible boating practices.
Despite the overall positive outcome, authorities say they made nine arrests for individuals operating their boats under the influence of alcohol. The heightened vigilance was further supported by the newly enacted 'Nick's Law,' which increases penalties for impaired boating. The law aims to deter drinking while operating a boat. The combined efforts of heightened enforcement and stricter penalties could have positively impacted the safety of its waterways during peak boating times.