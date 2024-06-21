BALTIMORE, Md. - Today, Maryland Governor Wes Moore announced a grant that would benefit small and mid-sized businesses.
The Maryland Department of Commerce received the $1,010,000 grant from the U.S. Department of Energy's Office of Manufacturing and Energy Supply Chains to accelerate the adoption of smart manufacturing technology. The funding was granted as part of the larger State Manufacturing Leadership Program, which is a $50 million federal initiative that has issued awards to 12 state run programs throughout the United States.
"Manufacturing is a critical part of Maryland's economy. Continuing to encourage business communities to invest in smart manufacturing technologies will help give our state the edge it needs to stay competitive in an evolving landscape," said Moore.
The funds will be used in three different areas: technology readiness assessments for manufacturers, technical assistance for Industry 4.0 technology implementation, and a general expansion of the existing Maryland Manufacturing 4.0 program. The state says companies investing in Industry 4.0 technologies can benefit from increased productivity and sales, cost savings, and employee retention.
Maryland Department of Commerce Secretary Kevin Anderson says with extra backing from the U.S. Department of Energy, Maryland is sure to continue leading the way in Industry 4.0 and smart technologies.