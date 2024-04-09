Maryland- Maryland’s Mid-Atlantic Management Council is actively seeking anglers to lend their expertise and insights by serving on its advisory panel over the next three years. According to the council, these panels help shape the development of fishery management plans by providing valuable information and recommendations to the council. The panel is open to a diverse array of people including commercial fishermen, recreational anglers, environmentalists, and fishing enthusiasts. The advisory panel aims to create an inclusive space for the decision-making processes.
According to state authorities, most advisory panels only convene about one to two times annually. With applications open until April 26th, interested individuals passionate about the conservation and responsible utilization of Maryland's fisheries are encouraged to step forward and engage in this collaborative effort aimed at creating a thriving and balanced ecosystem for generations to come.