Annapolis, Md. - The Maryland Department of Agriculture is now inviting proposals for its Specialty Crop Block Grant Program to bolster the competitiveness of Maryland's specialty crops.
According to the department, there is approximately $400,000 in funding earmarked for this initiative. The program aims to support projects that enhance the production and accessibility of specialty crops across the state. These crops, as defined by the U.S. Department of Agriculture, encompass a diverse range including fruits, vegetables, herbs, honey, hops, grapes, maple syrup, Christmas trees, and nursery crops.
The department says that competitive grants, starting at $15,000, will be awarded to projects with a maximum duration of two years, concluding by Nov. 15, 2026. Proposals will be evaluated based on their potential impact on Maryland specialty crop producers. According to the department, applicants, whether non-profit organizations, government entities, for-profit companies or others, must either be Maryland residents or affiliated with Maryland-based businesses or educational institutions.
The deadline for submissions is March 31. All applications will undergo review by the Specialty Crop Block Grant Program's management team and review committee. Further details about the program and application process can be obtained through the Maryland Department of Agriculture's website. Additionally, an informational Zoom webinar is scheduled for Thursday, Feb. 22, at 2 p.m., to provide insights into the program.