MARYLAND — Maryland's sports wagering industry continues to thrive. The latest numbers indicate that the 12 retail and 12 mobile sportsbooks collectively generated $2,555,671 in the month of August alone.
The total statewide handle for August reached an astonishing $263,729,559, with mobile wagers making up the lion's share at $250,360,244-- nearly 95 percent.
A comprehensive summary of each sportsbook's performance in August 2023, including handle, hold percentage, prizes paid, promotional play, taxable win, and contribution to the state, can be found in the attached chart, available for download at mdgaming.com.
August 2023 Statewide Sports Wagering Totals:
Handle (Amount players wagered, including free promotional wagers):
- Retail: $13,369,315 (includes $700 in free promotional wagers)
- Mobile: $250,360,244 (includes $8,147,569 in free promotional wagers)
- Combined: $263,729,559
Prizes (Winnings paid to players):
- Retail: $12,894,973
- Mobile: $225,933,949
- Combined: $238,828,922
Hold (Handle less prizes paid):
- Retail: $474,342 (3.5%)
- Mobile: $24,426,295 (9.8%)
- Combined: $24,900,637 (9.4%)
Taxable Win (Amount remaining after deducting prizes, promotional wagers, and other amounts):
- Retail: $653,079
- Mobile: $16,384,725
- Combined: $17,037,804
Sports Wagering Tax (15% of the Taxable Win):
- Retail: $97,962
- Mobile: $2,457,709
- Combined: $2,555,671
Money generated from the tax goes to funding state education in Maryland.