MARYLAND - Maryland's growing sports wagering market had its best month yet in March 2023. The 10 retail and eight mobile sportsbooks combined to generate a single-month record of over $5.3 million in contributions to the state, according to Maryland Lottery and Gaming. This return was 90 percent more than the previous high of nearly $2.8 million in February.
Each sportsbook contributes 15 percent of its taxable win to the Blueprint for Maryland's Future Fund, which supports public education programs. Since the inception of Maryland's sports wagering program in December 2021, over $16.7 million has been contributed to education.
Maryland's sports wagering market launched with five retail locations in December 2021 and the first seven mobile sportsbooks launched in November 2022. As of the end of March 2023, there were 10 retail locations and eight mobile operators. Additional retail locations and mobile sportsbooks are expected to launch in the near future.