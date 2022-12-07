BALTIMORE, Md. - The Maryland State Department of Education (MSDE) has released the 2021-22 results for the new Maryland Comprehensive Assessment Program (MCAP).
According to MSDE, in the English Language Arts (ELA), MCAP scores have returned to pre-pandemic levels in several grades, with 45% proficiency in grades 3 and 4 and 40% proficiency in grade 5. In high school, they say there is 53% proficiency in grade 10.
MSDE says that though math scores have improved, they have not yet reached pre-pandemic levels, with 17.6% proficiency in grade 6 and 6.5% in grade 8. They say high school Algebra 1 proficiency is 14.5%, well below the pre-pandemic results of 27% in 2019.
“Although we have seen some overall improvements, we cannot be satisfied with these results. It is critical that we continue to overcome the challenges of the pandemic and ensure all students have every opportunity to thrive academically, socially and emotionally,” said Maryland State Board of Education President Clarence C. Crawford. “State investment in the Blueprint for Maryland’s Future, emergency federal funding, MSDE’s leadership, and the development and implementation of our strategic plan are providing the foundation and resources needed to secure a bright future for every Maryland child.”
“While we are seeing a return to pre-pandemic levels in ELA, we cannot be satisfied to return to what was normal. Normal was not good enough for our historically underserved and economically disadvantaged students. Emerging from the pandemic, achievement and opportunity gaps have only widened. As a State, Maryland must ensure the necessary supports and MSDE must provide the needed guidance to achieve success for all students at scale,” said State Superintendent of Schools Mohammed Choudhury. “Even though we have much work to do, these early improvements affirm the active engagement and unwavering commitment of our teachers and school leaders in leveraging best in class and evidenced-based strategies to accelerate student learning. We must do whatever it takes to ensure students reach their fullest potential. All leaders in the State must remain focused on this and failure to do so is not an option.”
MCAP exams are required as part of the Every Student Succeeds act, which tests students annually in grades three through eight, and once in high school on ELA, math, and science. They say the goal of the exams is to measure the mastery of Maryland content standards to make sure students are progressing and getting what they need to learn.
MSDE says that teachers in all 23 Local Education Agencies (LEA) give the exams, with score ranges for each performance level determined in a state board meeting. They say the performance levels are as follows: distinguished learner, proficient learner, developing learner and beginning learner. They say both distinguished learners and proficient learners are part of the "proficient" percentage mentioned previously.
According to the MSDE, students that take the Spring 2022 test will get an Individual Student Report (ISR), which helps teachers and family understand their proficiency level among other students in their school, county, or city.
MSDE says it is directing resources to LEAs as outlined in the Blueprint for Maryland’s Future policy, as well as the implementation of the American Rescue Plan Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ARP ESSER) plan that provides an around $1.95 billion in emergency federal funds to meet the urgent needs of schools and students.
They say the plan focuses on: accelerating student engagement, supporting mental and social-emotional health, and addressing disrupted education with evidence-based strategies such as tutoring and direct resources to students most impacted.