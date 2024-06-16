OCEAN CITY, Md. – The Maryland State Firefighter’s Parade will be held on Wednesday, June 19, starting at 1 p.m. and will create a change in traffic flow.
The Town of Ocean City Public Works Department will the new traffic pattern for the parade at about 11 a.m. Staging for the parade participants will take place in the Inlet Lot said the town. The parade route will travel northbound on Baltimore Avenue from 14th Street to 30th Street. Northbound traffic on Baltimore Avenue will be restricted to parade participants only, with other drivers being rerouted West on 15th Street.
The town has said parking will be restricted in the following areas starting at 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday:
- Baltimore Avenue between 12th Street and 31st Street
- 15th Street between Baltimore Avenue and Philadelphia Avenue
- 12th Street between Baltimore Avenue and Philadelphia Avenue
Delays can be expected near the parade route and the town recommends that if you are not attending the parade and are traveling northbound, to use Philadelphia Avenue starting at 9th Street to avoid congestion.