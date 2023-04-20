DORCHESTER COUNTY, Md. - The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration is set to begin the final repaving and painting on US 50 (Ocean Gateway) near Vienna in Dorchester County on Monday, April 24.
They say the work will take place near the Otter Pond Branch, and is expected to be completed by Monday, May 1, weather permitting.
The administration says that throughout the week, crews will be out working from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. During these times, they say to expect single lane closures, lane shifts, and a flaggers. There will also be temporary traffic signs, reflective barrels, and electronic arrow boards to help guide drivers through the work zone.
According to the administration, this final resurfacing is a culmination of a pipe replacement project that began last October, with contractors David A. Bramble of Chestertown, and Zone Striping Inc. from Glassboro, N.J. performing the work.
The administration asks for the cooperation of drivers and businesses during the paving operation. They say the asphalt could take upwards of two hours to cool before it can be safely used.