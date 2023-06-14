SYKESVILLE, Md. - Maryland State Police has announced four new K-9 teams trained in drug detection to start working after the pups graduate from K-9 training.
Officials say that the training is 14 weeks long and intense, developing their ability to detect controlled dangerous substances including cocaine, heroin, methamphetamine and ecstasy.
They say the units will work at various locations and special assignments across the entire state to fully support the department's mission, which is is to ensure that Maryland is a safe place to live, work and visit.
Here are the four new teams:
- TFC Doug Prince and K-9 Rosie – Centreville Barrack
- TFC Jake Rideout and K-9 Bomba – Easton Barrack
- TFC Ashley Romeo and K-9 Drak – Salisbury Barrack
- TFC Brendan White and K-9 Zoe – Waterloo Barrack
Maryland State Police's K-9 unit began in 1961.