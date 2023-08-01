SALISBURY, MD. - Maryland State Police are currently investigating the murder of 34-year-old, Kevin Lamont Cheney, from Salisbury. According to officials, on Monday night around 10:00pm, Salisbury Police responded to a 9-1-1 call from the Pemberton Manor Apartments.
Police found the victim on the ground with multiple gunshot wounds. Cheney was taken to Tidal Health Medical Center, where he was later pronounced dead.
The MSP Homicide Unit has taken the lead on the investigation, with assistance from Salisbury Police and Wicomico County Narcotics. There is no suspect description at the time, and witnesses and people in the area are being interviewed.
Anyone with information is asked to contact MSP immediately.