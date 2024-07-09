SALISBURY, Md.- Maryland State Police are currently searching for a suspect involved in a fatal shooting last month in Wicomico County. They are asking the public for assistance in locating the suspect.
There has been a warrant issued for the arrest of 27-year-old Fernando Medina-Moreta of Seaford, Delaware. Medina-Moreta is wanted in connection to the murder of 23-year-old Franklin Abraham Perez Rodriguez from Miami, Florida.
Officers from the Salisbury Police Department responded to reports of a shooting at 2:30 a.m. on June 9. Based on a preliminary investigation, Rodriguez got into a physical altercation with Medina-Moreta who pulled out a firearm and shot Rodriguez. Medina-Moreta then fled the scene.
Anyone with information on the case are asked to contact Sgt. Scott Sears at 443-783-7230. The case remains under investigation.