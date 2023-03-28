SALISBURY, Md. - Maryland State Police are asking for the publics help in identifying two vehicles of interest connected to a murder that took place in Wicomico County in 2022.
Police say that the cars in question, a light colored and a dark colored sedan, were seen on video around 5:50 p.m. on Feb. 25, 2022 driving up to a home on the 28600 block of Old Quantico Road in Salisbury, Maryland.
They say the victim, 23-year-old Craig Polk Jr. from Salisbury, Maryland, was last seen alive on Feb. 25, 2022 and was reported missing to police the following day. According police, Polk's body was later found on May 3 on the edge of a field near Rockawalkin Road in Salisbury. Wicomico County Sheriff’s deputies arrived at the scene first, they say, with Maryland State Police homicide detectives later taking over the investigation.
According to state Police, the Office to the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore positively identified the body discovered as Polk, with an autopsy determining that Polk’s death was a homicide and the manner of death was by gunshot.
Anyone with information on the case are asked to contact Maryland State Police at 410-430-1556.