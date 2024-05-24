MARYLAND- Maryland State Police says it will ramp up enforcement against impaired, aggressive, and distracted driving throughout the Memorial Day weekend. State troopers from all 23 barracks will engage in saturation patrols from Friday to Monday. Police say the State Police Impaired Driving Reduction Effort, a focused unit targeting impaired drivers, will also be active, aiming to curb alcohol-related injuries and fatalities. These initiatives are part of a broader effort to prevent dangerous driving behaviors and save lives, which includes collaborations with allied law enforcement and community outreach via social media and billboards.
According to officers, enforcement will be widespread across Maryland. In the Eastern Region, troopers will focus on major highways such as routes 50, 13, and 301. AAA says there are nearly 44 million people expected to travel this weekend. With this, police are sharing some tips for safe driving this weekend:
- If you will be drinking, choose a sober driver.
- Think about public transportation or ride-share services for getting around this weekend.
- Call the police if you see suspected impaired driving.