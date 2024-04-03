SALISBURY, MD — Maryland State Police have given an update on a deadly hit-and-run investigation in Wicomico County.
The victim has now been identified as Thomas R. Attix, 64, of Dover, Delaware. The suspect, Jamal Scarborough, 27, of Marion Station, Maryland, faces multiple charges including:
-First-degree assault
-Second-degree assault
-Causing a life-threatening injury while operating a vehicle in a criminally negligent manner
-Causing serious injury to a vulnerable individual
-Attempting to elude police and related offenses.
The incident occurred around 10:25 a.m. on March 27, near Salisbury Regional Airport. Preliminary investigations suggest Scarborough, driving a blue Jeep, attempted to bypass a work zone, ultimately hitting Attix, who was on the ground working. Attix was taken to TidalHealth Peninsula Regional Hospital and later to Christiana Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries on Tuesday.
This entire event unfolded right in front of an off-duty officer. Scarborough tried to escape but was chased down by that officer along with troopers from the Salisbury Barrack and an additional off-duty trooper. Eventually, he was caught and arrested near Johnson Road in Salisbury.
The Maryland State Police Crash Team is leading the ongoing investigation, with additional charges pending.