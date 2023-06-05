SALISBURY, Md. - Maryland State Police says their Aviation Command has rescued a hiker after she suffered injuries from a fall in Wicomico County Sunday afternoon.
They say the woman was hiking in a remote area along Beaverdam Creek in Salisbury. When the Salisbury Fire Department got to her, they requested an ariel rescue due to the nature of her injuries, the limited access to the area, and extended extrication time.
Police say rescuers started care on the patient and stabilized her so she can be lifted out. The crew, which was from Salisbury's Trooper 4, conducted a hoist mission.
According to police, they hovered Leonardo AW-139 helicopter nearly 80 feet above dense tree cover, while a Trooper/Paramedic was lowered down to the hiker. They say the woman was secured in an air rescue vest quick connect and hoisted up to the aircraft. She was flown to TidalHealth Peninsula Regional Hospital in Salisbury for treatment of her injuries.
Police say the rescue team has served Maryland Citizens since 1970, operating a fleet of 10 AW139 helicopters from seven bases throughout the State. They say each aircraft provides round-the-clock coverage to Maryland residents and visitors.
Troopers say the agency's missions include medevac, law enforcement, search and rescue, homeland security, and disaster assessment. They say the success of their mission relies heavily on the cooperative efforts of local fire, rescue, EMS, law enforcement agencies, and our partners at the U.S. Coast Guard and the U.S. Park Police.