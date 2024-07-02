MARYLAND- As National Vehicle Theft Prevention Month kicks off this July, the Maryland State Police and the Maryland Vehicle Theft Prevention Council are encouraging drivers to take steps against the rising tide of car thefts. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, there was a 25 percent increase in car thefts nationwide between 2019 and 2023. Maryland has experienced a surge in thefts from 2022 to 2023, mostly driven by the growing number of Kia and Hyundai vehicles being targeted. The Maryland State Police say a car is stolen every 47 minutes in Maryland.
Ocean Pines Police Department recently investigated a series of car break-ins overnight, during the last week of June.
The primary causes of car theft include leaving cars unlocked or with keys or fobs inside. To combat this, the Maryland State Police and the Vehicle Theft Prevention Council recommend several tips to avoid becoming a victim of theft:
- Use anti-theft devices
- Park in well-lit areas
- Close and lock all windows and doors
- Keep valuables out of sight
In a continued effort to address car theft, the Vehicle Theft Prevention Council has distributed $2.5 million in grants statewide for Fiscal Year 2025. Additionally, in January, the Maryland Department of State Police partnered with the Council to provide free steering wheel locks to Hyundai and Kia owners. Since its establishment, the Vehicle Theft Prevention Council has reduced vehicle thefts in Maryland by nearly 70 percent between 1994 and 2022. This collaborative approach emphasizes the importance of vigilant practices in safeguarding vehicles and reducing thefts.