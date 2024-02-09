MARYLAND - Ahead of the Super Bowl, the Maryland State Police are gearing up for increased patrols, reminding motorists to prioritize safe driving during festivities.
Troopers from all 23 Maryland State Police barracks, including the State Police Impaired Driving Reduction Effort (SPIDRE) team, will focus on aggressive, distracted, and impaired driving.
This initiative, funded by the Maryland Department of Transportation Motor Vehicle Administration’s Highway Safety Office, aims to ensure the safety of road users during and after Super Bowl gatherings.
In the Eastern Shore, troopers from barracks in Berlin, Centreville, Easton, Princess Anne, and Salisbury will conduct high-visibility enforcement along major routes such as U.S. Routes 301, 50, and 13, as well as Maryland Route 413.
According to state police, last year's Super Bowl weekend saw troopers making 68 DUI arrests, issuing 4,349 citations and warnings and responding to 176 reported crashes.
To encourage responsible behavior, the Maryland State Police offer the following tips for those attending Super Bowl gatherings:
Designate a sober driver.
Avoid drinking and driving.
Consider transportation alternatives.
Look out for others.
If you suspect someone is impaired, call 911 immediately.