MARYLAND- On Tuesday, Maryland Governor Larry Hogan directed the Maryland State Police (MSP) to suspend the "good and substantial" reason standard.
Effective Thursday, MSP lifted restrictions on wear and carry permits. Trainers like US TASC are keeping tabs on changing laws.
"Any citizen that is not essentially a criminal or subject to a protective order or something of that nature can now obtain that permit," Chief Of Operations Evan Avnet said. "It does not make Maryland an open carry state."
It will be a three step process to buy a handgun through and wear and carry permit which includes a 16-hour training class, fingerprinting, and an application through MSP.
First district congressman Representative Andy Harris (R-MD, District 1) applauds Governor Hogan’s recommendation.
"As long as you’re law abiding, the constitution and the second amendment gives you that right, so I think the governor got it right here in Maryland when he said that we are going to have to change our rules for obtaining a concealed carry permit to be consistent with what the supreme court ruled," Harris said.
In a statement, Senators Chris Van Hollen (D-MD) and Ben Cardin (D-MD) said in part:
“As gun violence tears at the fabric of our nation, we need strong leadership at all levels of government to enact gun safety measures that will save lives. Now more than ever, we are committed to pushing for federal gun safety reforms that are proven to better protect our communities and are overwhelmingly supported by the American people.”
Maryland State Police officially lifted those restrictions Thursday and gun shops are already seeing benefits from it. Arthur’s Shooters Supply has received many calls with more people interested in buying a gun.
"Now that the supreme court has lifted it, it’s the law of the land," Owner Bob Arthur said. "These people are going to be able to exercise their constitutional rights and be able to buy guns so there’s going to be an uptick in sales for sure."
A boom for local gun shops and Republicans but Democrats think more guns will be on the streets resulting in more deadly shootings.