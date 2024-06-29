Maryland State Police reiterates "Move Over Law" amid holiday travel

MARYLAND- As drivers prepare for holiday travel, the Maryland State Police wants to emphasize Maryland's Move Over Law. This law require drivers to take specific actions when approaching any stopped, standing, or parked vehicle displaying warning signs:
- Move Over: Change lanes if possible to give more space to the vehicle with activated hazard lights, road flares, or caution signs.
- Slow Down: If changing lanes isn't safe, reduce your speed to ensure safety for yourself and others.
Penalties for Violation
- First Offense: $110 fine and one point on your license.
- Involvement in a Crash: $150 fine and three points.
- Death or Serious Injury: $750 fine and three points.
Evolution of the Law
Originally protecting emergency responders and law enforcement, the law now includes all vehicles displaying warning signals since its expansion in 2022.
Why It Matters
These laws are crucial for protecting roadside workers and anyone facing emergencies on the road. By obeying them, drivers contribute to safer roads for all.