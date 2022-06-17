SALISBURY, Md.- Funeral plans for slain Wicomico County Deputy Glenn Hilliard--including the procession before and after--have been announced.
Maryland State Police say Deputy First Class Hilliard will be escorted from the Lewis N. Watson Funeral Home Emmanuel Wesleyan Church starting at 8:15 a.m. on Tuesday. Troopers say the procession will take the following path, and drivers should expect temporary closures:
● West Road to W. Naylor Mill Road
● Right onto W. Naylor Mill Road crossing over MD Route 50 Bypass
● Motorcade will pass the Wicomico County Sheriff’s Department
● Cross MD Route 13 onto E. Naylor Mill Road
● Right on Zion Road
● Left on Beaglin Park Drive
Troopers estimate DFC Hilliard will be at Emmanuel Wesleyan Church by 8:45 a.m, and a public viewing will run from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Attendees experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 are asked to refrain from attending the ceremony.
The funeral service is slated to start around 12:30 p.m. and last one hour. It will be live streamed by the church, WRDE, WBOC, and FOX45.
A massive police presence is expected for the funeral. The following road closures will be in effect beginning early Tuesday morning:
Road Closures:
● Beaglin Park Drive between Old Ocean City Road (Route 346) and Ocean Gateway (US Route 50 Business) will be closed starting at 4:00 a.m.
● Westbound U.S. Route 50 between Route 589 and Friendship Road in Berlin will be closed starting at 2:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m., pending the length of the processional motorcade. Follow @MDSP on Twitter and visit https://chart.maryland.gov/ for traffic updates.
Troopers say signs will be posted along Ocean Gateway and Old Ocean City Road alerting drivers of the funeral. After the ceremony, there will be an escort of Deputy First Class Glenn Hilliard to the Sunset Cemetery in Berlin. The motorcade will travel the following route where there will be temporary road closures:
● Left onto Beaglin Park Drive
● Left onto MD Route 50 Business
● Travel EB on MD Route 50 crossing from Wicomico County into Worcester County
● Left onto Seahawk Road (Berlin)
● Right onto Grays Corner Road
● Right into Sunset Cemetery
The interment will be open to the public. Parking will be limited at the cemetery.