PIKESVILLE, Md. - January is Human Trafficking Prevention Month so Maryland State Police are urging the public to recognize potential warning signs to reduce the chances of others becoming victims in the future.
Individuals can become victims of human trafficking in a variety of ways. While many cases involve kidnappings, Maryland State Police say that human traffickers often groom, manipulate, defraud, or threaten victims to exploit them for commercial sex or labor. Having three major airports, inexpensive bus transportation, train service along the east coast, and disposable income makes Maryland an attractive destination for traffickers.
Members of marginalized communities and other vulnerable individuals are often targeted. Trafficking can happen in legal and illegal industries, according to police. These industries can include retail, restaurants, dance clubs, child or elder care, construction, factories, landscaping, farming, health and beauty, hotels, and more.
Police say the public can bring attention to the issue of human trafficking and reduce the chances of others becoming victims by monitoring children's online activity and recognizing potential red flags like someone showing a lack of interest in previous activities, becoming isolated from regular friends, or having unexplained access to cash and expensive items.
Community resources available to victims of human trafficking or for those who see someone in danger begin with calling 911. Maryland State Police also has shared other hotlines. The BeFreeTextline can be reached by texting HELP to BEFREE (23373). The National Human Trafficking Hotline can be reached by calling 1-888-373-7888. The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children is available at 1-800-THE-LOST (843-5678).