MARYLAND - Maryland State Police are increasing patrols and reminding drivers to be responsible ahead of Cinco de Mayo weekend. In anticipation of an increase of impaired drivers over the weekend, all 23 barracks across the state will ramp up enforcement efforts to combat impaired, aggressive, and distracted driving.
Troopers and members of the State Police Impaired Driving Reduction Effort Team will conduct DUI patrols and high-visibility enforcement with the goal of deterring and changing unlawful driving behaviors.
The Salisbury Barrack will focus on traffic enforcement along Route 50 and Route 13 in Wicomico County. The barrack in Centreville will focus on routes 301, 20, and 50 on the Eastern Shore.
Impaired driving is a leading cause of vehicle crashes and deaths in Maryland, according to the Maryland Department of Transportation. Crashes involving an impaired driver account for about a third of all roadway deaths in Maryland.
Police urge those planning to celebrate Cinco de Mayo to designate a sober driver or use public transportation or a ride-sharing service. They ask members of the public to call the police if they see an impaired driver. According to the state police, hosts of parties can be held liable if someone who was served alcohol ends up in an impaired driving crash.