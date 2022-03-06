MARYLAND - Maryland State Police are urging drivers to plan ahead for possible higher volumes of traffic while traveling in and around the Maryland National Capital Region.
While public safety remains a priority, the Maryland State Police respects the public’s First Amendment rights. Law enforcement personnel are working to maintain the flow of traffic and alleviate congestion as they make their way to the region and to the I-495 Capital Beltway. Troopers from Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Division, Automotive Safety Enforcement Division and barracks statewide have been deployed to address any violations of the law. Maryland State Police remain in constant contact with federal, state and local partners to mitigate traffic disruptions as commercial, recreational and passenger cars travel throughout Maryland and neighboring states.
Citizens are also reminded of the potential for misinformation and disinformation that could be spread on social media associated with the convoys and potential protests. Follow roads.maryland.gov for the latest traffic alerts and road conditions.