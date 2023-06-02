PIKESVILLE, Md. - Maryland State Police are currently warning the public about a phone scam impersonating police officers across the state.
Police say they have been receiving reports from several people who say they were contacted by police officers trying to get financial information. They say the victims are told they need to get information from the caller for an investigation, or are asking for a donation to support law enforcement and their families.
They say that in some instances, the scammer will use the name of a real officer in order to get the trust of the victim, but Maryland State Police ensures that they will never call and request money from someone under any circumstances. They urge citizens to be cautious of unsolicited phone calls.
Police provide further tips:
- Never provide any personal identifying information over the phone unless you have verified the source.
- Never provide any payment information over the phone unless you have verified the source.
- Police will never call and request money for fines, arrest warrants, fundraisers, etc…
- If you do not trust the source and want to verify, look up the unit/group/barrack they said they are from on the internet and call the listed number directly.
- If you believe you have provided information to a scam, please immediately notify your financial institutions.
Anyone that believes they have become a victim of a scam are encouraged to contact their local police department of Maryland State Police barrack that serves their area. If someone believes they have fallen victim to any online crime, they can file a complaint at ic3.gov.
Similar scams have been spreading throughout Delmarva in recent months, including one in Seaford in March and another in Ocean City in January.