ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. - The Anne Arundel County Police Department has arrested Trooper First Class Ryan Bandy for false imprisonment, second degree assault, and fourth degree sex offense, according to Maryland State Police.
State police says that Bandy appeared before a district court commissioner and was released on his on recognizance, also being suspended from his job with pay.
They say the criminal investigation is being led by the Anne Arundel County Police Department, while the administrative investigation is being led by the Maryland State Police Internal Affairs Division.
According to state police, Bandy is a sworn member of the Maryland State Police for nine years and ten months, most recently assigned to the Westminster Barrack.