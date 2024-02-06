MARDELA SPRINGS, Md.- An 18-year-old Crisfield boy has been arrested after calling bomb threats to Mardela Middle and High School in order to get his friend out of school.
According to the Wicomico County Sheriff's Office, following a comprehensive inquiry, which involved tracking VOIP/IP numbers and tracing locations, the suspect behind the bomb threats was positively identified as 18-year-old Tre’Quan Worthy. Mr. Worthy's residence was determined to be in Crisfield, Maryland.
During the course of their discussions, sheriffs say Worthy voluntarily confessed to his involvement in the bomb threats. According to the Wicomico County Sheriff's Office, Worthy explained that his intentions were not to cause harm but rather to facilitate the absence of his friend, who attended Mardela Middle and High School, for the day. Worthy's cell phone was subsequently seized for further investigation, pending the issuance of a Search and Seizure warrant.
Worthy faces a series of serious charges related to the incident, which include:
- **False Statement-Destructive Device**
- **Arson/Threat of Arson**
- **Threat of Mass Violence**
- **Attempting-School: Disturb Operation**
While the bomb threats understandably caused concern and disruption within the school community, law enforcement officials have concluded that the immediate risk to public safety was low.