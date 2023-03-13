MARYLAND - Governor Wes Moore and Maryland Department of the Environment Secretary Serena McIlwain announced Monday that Maryland will adopt the Advanced Clean Cars II Standards, ensuring that all new passenger cars and trucks sold in Maryland will be zero-emission by 2035.
Moore has previously committed to ambitious climate goals for Maryland and to advance the state's clean energy future. Kim Coble, the executive director of the Maryland League of Conservation Voters, shared that the adoption is an important step in meeting climate goals and improving the health of Marylanders. She feels that these standards will provide a jumpstart to the state's transition to zero-emission passenger vehicles, which could provide long-term savings to consumers and create jobs.
"Transportation is the largest contributor to greenhouse gas emissions in Maryland," Coble said. "These emissions contribute significantly to climate change, create air pollution, and cause health impacts that disproportionately affect low-income communities and communities of color."
Maryland is one of the latest states to adopt clean air standards. Delaware has seen efforts in recent months to expand its electric vehicle charging infrastructure to prepare for its transition after adopting California's Zero Emission Vehicles regulation.