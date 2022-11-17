BALTIMORE, Md. - The Maryland Transportation Authority (MDTA) says that all unpaid Video Tolls need to be paid in full by 11:59 p.m. on November 30th, 2022.
According to MDTA, a grace period has been in effect, but that will be ending. As such, they say toll debt referrals will be sent to the Central Collection Unit (CCU) for collections actions and to MDOT Motor Vehicle Administration (MDOT MVA) for registration suspensions starting December 1st.
They say the grace period was part of a nine-month Customer Assistance Plan put in to place in February, which let any video toll transaction paid in full get its corresponding civil penalty waived. They also delayed toll bill referrals to CCU and MDOT MVA to December 1st.
MDTA reminds Marylanders that the Customer Assistance Plan does forgive nor get rid of toll bills, as drivers are still responsible for paying their tolls across the state.
According to MDTA, those who have not paid their Video Tolls before the due date listed on their notice still receive citations and civil penalties in the mail during the grace period, and if not paid by 11:59 on November 30th, the civil penalties can no longer be waived. On December 1st, MDTA says these people are responsible for the unpaid tolls as well as any civil penalties, which are due based on the printed due dates.
MDTA also recommends E-ZPass users who drove through any toll without enough money in their E-ZPass account to cover it check their license plates for Video Tolls at Find My Tolls. Video Tolls are sent to the registered owner of the car or truck, says MDTA, so they are separate from E-ZPass accounts. Therefore, adding money to your E-ZPass will not cover the costs of any owed Video Tolls.
MDTA says customers with unpaid Video Tolls can pay by the following methods:
- Visit Find My Tolls.
- Mail the bottom portion of the notice(s) along with your check/money order (do not send cash) payable to: Maryland Transportation Authority, P.O. Box 12853, Philadelphia, PA 19176-0853.
- Use the automated call system 24/7 at 1-866-320-9995 (select Option 1 for Notice of Toll Due, then enter the mailing number on the notice when prompted).
- Visit an in-person Customer Service Center.