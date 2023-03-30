Maryland - Voters will get an opportunity next year to determine if abortion rights should be enshrined in the State's Constitution.
Thursday's vote in the House easily passed with a 98-38 margin. It's already made it through the Senate, where it needed a three-fifths majority.
Now it's up to the people. When voters take to the polls in 2024 it will only need a simple majority to become an amendment to the State's Constitution.
Governor Wes Moore and Lt. Governor Aruna Miller released statements on the General Assembly’s decision to pass the legislation.
“I’ve been very clear from the beginning that as long as I am the Governor of Maryland, our state will be a safe haven for abortion access," Moore says. "This constitutional amendment will make sure it remains that way, no matter who is in office.
"We will continue to work tirelessly to ensure Maryland is a welcoming state for individuals to make their own reproductive health care decisions," Miller says.