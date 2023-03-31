Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM EDT SATURDAY... ...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM SATURDAY TO 8 AM EDT SUNDAY... * WHAT...For the Small Craft Advisory, south winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and choppy waters. For the Gale Warning, west winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt and very rough waters expected. * WHERE...Delaware Bay waters north of East Point NJ to Slaughter Beach DE and Delaware Bay waters south of East Point NJ to Slaughter Beach DE. * WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from 6 AM Saturday to 8 AM EDT Sunday. For the Small Craft Advisory, until 6 AM EDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Gale-force gusts may also occur across near shore areas, such as bays and inlets. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for severe conditions. &&