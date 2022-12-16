Maryland - Waterways are welcoming the first of three waves of new trout stock.
According to the Maryland Department of Natural Resources, more than 300,000 trout have begun to be stocked in its preseason distribution.
The department says this motion will reduce density at DNR hatcheries, while also providing young trout with available, natural environments to grow. The department's pre-stocking efforts will continue through next February, 2023.
In addition, the department says brook trout regulations are now in effect. The regulations require catch-and-release in all put-and-take trout areas and all waters east of Interstate 81.