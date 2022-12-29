ANNAPOLIS, MD - Medal of Honor recipients were welcomed by Governor Hogan yesterday, December 28th at the 2022 Military Bowl.
Held at the Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium, veterans gathered to watch the University of Central Florida Knights face off against the Duke University Blue Devils.
Preceding the game, Governor Hogan personally thanked a great deal of members who served in the Armed Forces.
Governor Hogan stated, "“There are no words adequate enough to express our deepest appreciation to all those currently serving and to all of our military veterans.”