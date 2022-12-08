ANNAPOLIS, Md. - The Maryland Department of Agriculture (MDA) would like to remind farmers that the winter ban on spreading manure and other nutrient sources on cropland, including food processing residuals (FPRs) starts on December 16th, 2022. The MDA says spreading can begin again on March 1st, 2023.
According to the MDA, the ban is to help protect local waterways from an increased risk of runoff that would come from it. MDA says they will work with livestock farmers to prevent storage from overflowing, and minimize the impacts on water quality. In this case, they say to contact the Nutrient Management Program for emergency authorization before an spreading happens.
Stockpiling "stackable" litter, like from chickens, is allowed if the moisture content is 60% or less, says the MDA, but they are still not allowed to apply it to fields during this time.
The MDA says that farmers should contact their nutrient management specialist if they have storage concerns, questions about the regulations, or need guidance on storage requirements for FPRs. For more information, visit the department’s Nutrient Management Program website.