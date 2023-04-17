FEDERALSBURG, Md. - An fire started in an uninhabited house in Federalsburg Saturday evening, the cause of which is still under investigation, according to the Maryland Office of the State Fire Marshal.
The office says that the two-story home, which is on Bloomingdale Avenue, caught fire at around 7:45 p.m. Saturday evening, causing an estimated $35,000 in damages. They say it took 20 firefighters from the Federalsburg Fire Company 85 minutes to get the fire under control.
According to the office, the fire started on the outside of the back wall, and was discovered by a neighbor.
The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.
The home is owned by the Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB.