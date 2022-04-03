BERLIN, Md.— More than a dozen people gathered at the Germantown School Community Heritage Center to celebrate judge Ketanji Brown Jackson becomes the first African-American woman to be nominated to serve on the U.S. Supreme Court.
Judge Jackson was nominated by President Joe Biden on Feb. 26 and Dr. Clara Small, a retired professor of African-American history at Salisbury University, says the nomination inspires African-Americans on Delmarva.
"As a teacher of history, my gosh! you know, this is something we've looked at for years & years, and not just African-American history, but also women's history as well," Dr. Small said.
As of April 3, 2022, Judge Jackson has not yet been confirmed as the Associate Justice of the U.S. Supreme Court. On March 22, Judge Jackson attended multiple a hearing, where several Senators asked questions about the severity of her jail sentences.
Republican Senators who have publicly said they are against Judge Jackson's appointment include South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham, Minority Leader of the United States Senate Mitch McConnell, and Texas Sen. Ted Cruz.
Judge Jackson defended her answers at the hearings, saying the individual cases highlighted are not representative of her entire judicial career.
"Judges have to take into account the personal circumstances of the defendant, because that's a requirement of congress," Judge Jackson said.
Judge Jackson also received support from Maine's Republican Senator Susan Collins.
"It's clear that her credentials and the breathe of her experience are refreshing," Sen. Collins, (R) Maine, said.
Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson may be sworn-in as Associate Justice of the United States supreme court if all 50 senate democrats vote yes for her confirmation.