BALTIMORE - The Maryland State Department of Assessments and Taxation announced Wednesday that they will be extending the 2024 deadline to submit annual reports and personal property tax returns to June 17. This comes as part of the Moore administration's response to the collapse of the Francis Scott Key Bridge.
"By extending this filing deadline, businesses already in good standing with the state will remain in good standing for an extra two months to be eligible for crucial relief programs," said Interim Director Dan Phillips.
All domestic and foreign business entities must file an annual report to maintain their good standing status with the department. Businesses in most jurisdictions that own, lease, or use personal property in Maryland may also need a personal property tax return with the annual report.
The quickest way to submit these filings is through the department's Maryland Business Express site.
Earlier this month, Governor Moore launched the Francis Scott Key Bridge Collapse Response website, which serves as a central hub for Marylanders looking for resources and programs related to the collapse of the bridge.