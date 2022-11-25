MARYLAND - The two-week firearms hunting season for sika and white-tailed deer opens in Maryland on Saturday and runs for two weeks through Saturday, Dec. 10.
According to the Maryland Department of Natural Resources, hunters will have more opportunities to hunt on weekends, as Sunday hunting is included in all but three counties. Wildlife and Heritage Service Director Paul Peditto said that this will allow hunters more time with friends and also enable them to help the environment.
"The harvest during this season is essential for managing the state's healthy deer population," he said. "The two-week firearms season remains our most popular season with deer hunters."
Deer hunters in Maryland are required to wear daylight fluorescent orange or pink during firearms season. One of these colors must be a solid color on a cap, take up at least 250 square inches on back and front panels of a vest or jacket, or make up 50% of an outer garment and be worn above the waist.
For more information on antler-point restrictions, tree stand safety, how to donate a deer, and more can be found on the Maryland Department of Natural Resources website.