MARYLAND - The Maryland Department of Health announced on Wednesday that an adult living on the Eastern Shore has tested positive for West Nile Virus. This marks the first confirmed human case of the virus in Maryland this year.
The agency says the patient is recovering from the infection.
According to the Department of Health, West Nile Virus is transmitted to humans by mosquitoes that are infected from feeding on birds that have the virus. In rare instances, people can spread the virus to one another through organ donation, blood transfusion, breastfeeding or from pregnant mother to fetus. People who are older than 50 or have immunocompromised conditions can become seriously ill.
“We are in the season when the West Nile virus can spread in Maryland,” says Public Health Services Deputy Secretary Dr. Nilesh Kalyanaraman. “We urge people to be vigilant and take steps to avoid infection and eliminate standing pools of water where mosquitoes can breed. Our teams are continuing to monitor mosquito activity across the state."
The disease affects the nervous system, and up to 80% of people who are infected will not display any signs of illness. However, health professionals say those who have underlying health conditions could become seriously ill.
Mild symptoms can last from a few days to several weeks and include:
- fever
- headache and body aches
- skin rash
- swollen lymph glands
The department urges people to monitor their yards and gardens for mosquitos and says they can use an EPA-registered insect repellent.
Although birds are not routinely tested for West Nile virus in Maryland, sick or injured birds can be reported to an appropriate local wildlife rehabilitator. Residents can call 1-877-463-6497 for a list of licensed rehabilitators or visit the Maryland Department of Natural Resources Wildlife website.
More information on West Nile Virus, can be found online at the Center for Zoonotic and Vectorborne Diseases or the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention West Nile virus information page.