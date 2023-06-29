MARYLAND - Maryland's gas tax is set to increase by 10 percent, or 47 cents per gallon, on July 1. According to the Joint Republican Caucus, Maryland's gas taxes are linked to inflation through a law, so they can increase automatically as inflation increases.
Automatic increases in transit fares were also linked to inflation, but the Maryland General Assembly eliminated those increases during the 2023 Legislative Session. Critics have said that tax increases should be publicly debated and voted on.
"Automatic tax increases, in our view, are just bad policy," said House Minority Whip Jesse Pippy. "Increasing gas taxes by automatically tying them to increases in inflation means you're increasing them when people are already struggling with higher prices on other essential items."
The Joint Republican Caucus called on the General Assembly to convene in a special session to address the gas tax increase, which is set to occur on Saturday. Gov. Wes Moore has recently expressed support in addressing the automatic increases.
"It is encouraging to hear Gov. Moore express his support to addressing these automatic increases, but he should take action and immediately call the General Assembly to convene a special session," said Senate Minority Leader Steve Hershey. "Marylanders should not have to wait until the General Assembly convenes in January of 2024. We could pass a bill to repeal these automatic gas tax increases in a day."