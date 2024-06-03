MARYLAND- As the nation prepares to celebrate National Pollinator Week from June 17-23, The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration is amplifying its dedication to enhancing habitat for vital pollinators throughout Maryland's landscape. Through its Pollinator Habitat Plan, MDOT SHA has established numerous new sites to create native meadows and display gardens, with the aim of educating and involving both its personnel and the local community in the importance of beneficial insects and birds.
These demonstration gardens, strategically positioned at the MDOT SHA headquarters in Baltimore City, the Hanover Complex, and various District Offices in Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Frederick, and Prince George’s counties, serve as informative centers, attracting pollinators while enlightening stakeholders about their pivotal role.
Additionally, the MDOT SHA has designated over six acres of land across Queen Anne’s, Anne Arundel, and Howard counties for native meadows visible to travelers along roadways. Prominent locations include areas along US 50 westbound in Queen Anne’s County, MD 3 southbound at the MD 32 interchange in Anne Arundel County, and the I-70 median in Howard County.
The expansion of pollinator sites by the MDOT SHA demonstrates a dedication to strengthening habitat, food sources, shelter, and mobility networks crucial for Maryland's diverse pollinator species. According to MDOT SHA, these initiatives aim to attract a diverse range of pollinators crucial to the state's ecosystems, such as butterflies, bees, beetles, wasps, flies, moths, and birds. In the face of national challenges such as habitat loss, disease, and pesticide exposure jeopardizing pollinator species, responsible habitat creation and management are essential for ensuring Maryland's environmental sustainability and the thriving of its ecosystems.