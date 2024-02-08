ANNAPOLIS, MD — Governor Wes Moore has revealed Maryland's first State Plan in nearly a decade. It outlines his administrations vision for the future.
"Maryland's State Plan reflects not only the aspirations of our administration but also those of our citizens. It lays out actionable and realistic goals that address the needs and aspirations of Marylanders," said Gov. Moore.
The State Plan encompasses ten top priorities, each aiming to propel Maryland forward:
- Ending Child Poverty: Commitment to reducing child poverty rates statewide.
- Setting Students Up for Success: Focus on improving education outcomes and opportunities for all students.
- Creating an Equitable Economy: Building a robust and competitive economy that benefits all residents.
- Connecting Marylanders to Jobs: Enhancing access to employment opportunities across the state.
- Creating Safer Communities: Implementing measures to enhance community safety and well-being.
- Making Maryland Affordable for All Residents: Addressing housing affordability and cost-of-living concerns.
- Advancing Infrastructure: Investments in infrastructure to improve connectivity and access to opportunities.
- Ensuring World-Class Health Systems: Commitment to providing high-quality healthcare for all Marylanders.
- Leading in Clean Energy: Making strides towards environmental sustainability and becoming a national leader in clean energy.
- Becoming a State That Serves: Enhancing government services to better meet the needs of residents.
According to the Governors office the plan aligns closely with the governor's budget and legislative agenda. Key performance indicators will be used to track progress, with the Governor's Office of Performance Improvement committed to enhancing transparency by publicly reporting progress starting in 2025.
Governor Moore also announced plans to appoint a Performance Cabinet to oversee the implementation of the State Plan and ensure accountability.