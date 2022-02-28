DOVER, Del.- The Delaware Judiciary will lift its mandatory mask rule at all Delaware Court facilities on Wednesday, March 2, for both employees and members of the public.
“After conferring with our infectious disease medical expert, Dr. Alfred Bacon, who has served us so well throughout the pandemic, he agrees with the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s new guidance and thinks it is reasonable at this time to drop the indoor mask requirement and unvaccinated employee testing requirements,” said Delaware Supreme Court Chief Justice Collins J. Seitz Jr., in making Monday's announcement.
“It is important to note that we will continue to monitor the course of the COVID-19 pandemic, and we will not hesitate to change course if needed to protect everyone from serious illness,” said Seitz. “Thank you for your patience as we have navigated together this unprecedented public health crisis.”
The Delaware Judiciary imposed its current mask mandate on Aug. 16, 2021, following a sharp spike in infections and community transmission due to the Delta variant of the COIVD-19 virus.