DELAWARE - Mask mandates are no longer required on most public transportation on Delmarva. The Transportation Security Administration lifted the mask requirement on all forms of transportation, which was supposed to be in place until May 3rd. Transportation hubs like DART First State, Shore transit, and the Salisbury Airport are making masks optional.
"I'll wear one on a plane a train a bus crowded, anywhere where there's people until we are really out of this pandemic," said Duane Brozek.
Some say now mask wearing should be a personal choice.
"If you're out there feeling sick if you have a cough or anything like that then definitely wear the mask, but if you feel fine I think you can ride the train or wherever you want freely with a clear face," said Michael Yerkes.
DPH told WRDE that it is "not appropriate" for them to comment on a federal decision. "DPH continues to encourage the public to make their decisions about whether to wear a mask based on their own personal risk," they said in a statement.
Although masks are no longer required on DART buses, the Delaware Transit Corporation says it will continue its enhanced cleaning procedures on all buses.
"In my opinion I think they should still be mandatory, you are in such close proximity and you don't know the status of people," said Riley Romano.
Masks are now optional for Uber and Lyft riders and drivers like Andrea Palmer from Ocean City.
"It makes sense but I'm not sure it's gonna be the safest thing to do, I guess we will see what happens. I will continue to wear a mask for my own personal safety, I don't know how that's going to go over with passengers," said Palmer.
Palmer says due to the new policies she cannot cancel a ride if someone isn't wearing a mask.
"In theory, if I really wanted people to still wear masks and it was my car, I could but I wouldn't make any money. Since it's my primary source of income I do have to go with what they're saying," said Palmer.
Salisbury Airport will not require masks on its property. The airport manager said they are in the process of removing signs related to masks.
As far as masks on planes, individual carriers can make their own decisions. American Airlines, which flies into Salisbury, says masks are optional.