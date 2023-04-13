GEORGETOWN, Del. - Three drive-through food distributions will take place throughout the state starting in Georgetown on Monday, April 17. These events are the result of a partnership between the Food Bank of Delaware and the state.
Monday's event will begin at 10 a.m. at the Crossroad Community Church in Georgetown. The food bank requests that participants ensure their trunks or back seats are cleared so volunteers can load food.
The pantry expecting more people to need assistance after the end of the pandemic-era Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program. It is prepared to serve up to 1,500 households at each of the three events. Service will be first-come, first-served. Assistance is limited to one per household and attendees must be present to receive a distribution as well as bring a state-issued ID, utility bill, SNAP benefits card, or other identification to show proof of Delaware residency.
On-site registration is available, but pre-registration is requested to speed up the check-in process. To register in advance, visit eventbrite.com and find the April Sussex County Drive-Thru Distribution event.
Additional mobile pantries will be available in the northern counties later in the week. The Dover Speedway will host Kent County's event at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, April 19, and the New Castle event will take place also at 10 a.m. at Del Tech's Stanton campus on Friday, April 21.