REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. - A contractor hired by the City of Rehoboth Beach will begin replacing up to 700 water meters on the north side of town starting next week.
The city says that they replace water meters annually as part of its capital improvement plan.
The work, which will take place primarily along Henlopen and Columbia avenues, will involve the installation of digital meters that can be read remotely, which the city says will provide more information to customers once they implement the city's fixed-base system is put in place, which is a part of the city's fiscal year 2024 proposed budget.
Water Department Superintendent Robert Downs says that the meters getting replaced this year have long reached their 20-year lifespan.
The city says meters will be replaced on other northside streets as well, including on Cookman, Dover, Easton, 1st, 4th, Gerar, Grenoble, Kent, Lake, Lakeview, Oak, Park, Pennsylvania, 2nd, St. Michaels, Surf, Sussex, and 3rd.
According to the city, a small number of homeowners also will have meter pits excavated and replaced, and these people will be notified directly by the city. For most properties, they say only the meter will be replaced, requiring a brief 10-minute water outage, and city staff will notify anyone at the home shortly before work is scheduled to take place.
R&C Contractors, LLC will be performing the work, says the city, which is scheduled to be done by the end of March.