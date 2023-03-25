DOVER, Del.- Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control Secretary Shawn M. Garvin has announced the appointment of Matthew Ritter as director of the DNREC Division of Community Affairs.
Ritter has worked for DNREC for 18 years. In his new role, he'll oversee the Delaware Natural Resources Police arm, DNREC’s Environmental Crimes Unit, which enforces the state’s environmental laws and regulations. His new role within the Department also calls for directing DNREC’s Public Affairs team, providing assistance to businesses and communities, and acting as a liaison with the General Assembly.
“Matt Ritter has the rounded background in natural resources and the environment that we value at DNREC, especially given the breadth of our mission and the diverse focus of our regulatory oversight,” said Secretary Garvin. “During my time with the Department I’ve had many opportunities to work with Matt on a number of high-profile issues and always been impressed by his ability to meet any challenge and see it through.”
Ritter started with DNREC in 2004.