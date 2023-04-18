LEWES, Del. - Sussex County Habitat for Humanity's annual golf tournament is set for Friday, May 5. It will start at 9 a.m. at Midway Par 3 located on Pinnacle Road in Lewes. The play format is a scramble and participants are encouraged to arrive at 8:30 a.m. to register. A light breakfast will be provided and Bethany Blues will provide lunch following game play.
Proceeds will support the organization's mission to build homes, communities, and hope throughout Sussex County. Organizers are still looking for sponsors for the event. Sponsorships are available at different levels ranging from a $150 tee sponsor to a $10,000 title sponsor. Applications are due by Friday, April 21.
More information is available online and by emailing Michael Chamberland at mchamberland@SussexCountyHabitat.org.